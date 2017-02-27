Look your best this spring with top of the line products by designers you love. Photo: Perushka Gopalkista.

CAMPUS STYLE: Three beauty products to spruce up your spring look

Whether you’re looking for new ways to improve your regular makeup routine, or if you just want to test drive some new products for the very first time, here are some easy ways to freshen up your everyday look this spring.

Back to basics

Of course, the best way to get started with your makeup routine is with a good base. So, if you’re aiming for smooth coverage, try applying the Photo Finish Foundation Primer by Smashbox before applying your foundation. This will help your foundation stay long lasting and fresh throughout the day without appearing oily.

Follow this up with Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation by Smashbox for a light, all-day wear that will keep your skin looking flawless. You can apply this with either a brush or a sponge, but make sure to allow equal coverage all over the face. To allow your makeup to properly set in, use a powder sponge, preferably Fit Me Matte + Poreless by Maybelline, and you will look fresh all spring.

Recommended products:

Studio Skin 15-Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation by Smashbox, $48

Photo Finish Foundation Primer by Smashbox, $44

Fit Me Matte + Poreless powder sponge by Maybelline, $5.94

Let’s go lip crazy

Since spring is right around the corner, why not amp up your lip colour? While this may sound daunting for those who are timid when it comes to bright red lips, these tips may help change your mind.

First, you’ll want to grab a red lip liner pencil of your choice to draw the outline of your lips. Once you’re done, go ahead and apply a long-lasting lip stain or lipstick, staying within the lip line.

If you’re looking for a fuller lip effect, apply a lighter shade of red within the centre of your lips, blend it out with the darker shade and you’re good to go.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can try Bawse lip stain, designed by YouTuber Lilly Singh, which offers a pop of colour for the spring time and is suitable for all skin tones.

Recommended products:

Bawse – Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick by Smashbox, $28

Nail it

For this time of year, there is plenty of colour to play around with when it comes to nail polish. Try going with pastel colours for a more seasonal effect, such as a sky blue, peach tone, light pink, and so on.

For a long-lasting manicure, always start with a base coat. Try using a base coat that helps to heal and protect the nail, such as the Age Correct Growth Treatment by Sally Hansen. Once the base coat is applied, you can begin your painting.

You can also try products such as the Essie and Formula X for longer-lasting colour. For smooth application, apply the first coat and wait for it to dry completely before applying your topcoat.

Recommended products: