Bryan Adams will be co-hosting the 2017 Juno Awards. Photo: Courtesy of Bryan Adams.

As the host of the upcoming show, Bryan Adams reflects on previous years

A year after rocking the 2016 Juno Awards in Calgary, Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams will be back on the Junos stage in the nation’s capital.

The internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, who performed “Go Down Rockin’” at the 2016 awards ceremony, will be co-hosting this year’s show in Ottawa alongside comedian Russell Peters.

In an email interview conducted after last year’s ceremony, Adams reflected on the impact the Junos have had on his career. He received his first nomination (Most Promising Male Vocalist of the Year for his self-titled debut) in 1980.

“Every little bit helps … especially when you can’t pay your rent,” Adams quipped in reference to his first nomination.

Since those days, Adams has accumulated 18 Juno Awards and 15 nominations, in addition to five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy award. He’s also an Officer of the Order of Canada and has secured a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but who’s counting?

While his 1980s-era hits “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Run to You,” and “Summer of ’69” are ubiquitous, Adams is far from complacent. Recent standout tracks like Get Up’s “You Belong to Me” and the Michael Buble duet “After All” have solidified his enduring presence and indelible impact.

Throughout his four decade-long career, Adams has witnessed dramatic changes in the industry, from the recording process to the funding structure. For instance, FACTOR Canada, the main funding body for Canadian independent artists, was founded two years after the release of his first album and working off a much smaller budget.

In recent years, the music world has been upended by new technologies that change how people record, purchase, and listen to music. Adams, who owns The Warehouse recording studio in Vancouver, explained that an evolution in technology has “completely changed the process.”

“Most people make their records on their laptops now,” he explains. “However, it’s always good to run those computers through proper high-end gear, it’s surprising what a huge difference it makes.”

For Adams, song craft is still the key to success. His advice to aspiring Canadian artists is to simply, “write great songs and (try not to sign bad contracts).”

In an era of industry uncertainty, it’s an approach that all upcoming artists (including the nominees who will be joining Adams at the Junos) should emulate.

The 2017 Juno Awards will be held at the Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, April 2 starting at 6 p.m. Performers include Billy Talent, Arkells, Shawn Mendes, and Alessia Cara.