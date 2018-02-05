Her Campus uOttawa hopes to raise over $6,000 this year

Creative how-to stations, a silent auction, and local designers—these are some of the new additions added in this year’s Capital Catwalk fashion show, taking place Saturday, Feb. 10.

“A lot of our swag, donations, and raffles are bigger and better this year, which we’re excited to bring to guests.” says Shannon Charbonneau, a fourth-year communications student and the vice-president of Her Campus uOttawa, the group organizing the show. “The end goal is, of course, donating all of the proceeds to the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.”

Last year, the event raised approximately $6,000 dollars for the foundation—a number they hope they can surpass this time around. The Her Campus team has been fundraising for the event since fall 2017 through bake sales, all-you-can-eat pub nights, a Zumba night, and sponsorships with local businesses.

“It’s a cause that everyone can relate to, whether it’s a family member or friend who has had to deal with cancer of some form in their lives,” said Charbonneau. “We really love to support (the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation) year after year.”

The theme for this edition, “Into the Wild,” is inspired by the event’s location at the Horticulture Building in Lansdowne. The Feb. 10 soirée will feature decor different from previous years, while keeping its signature semi-formal yet fun vibe.

“Our whole goal is to create a fun evening full of great fashion, food, and entertainment,” Charbonneau said. “We hope that guests will enjoy the local talent that we have to showcase for them.”

Festivities begin at 6 p.m., where guests can check out the creative stations, take part in the raffle table, and pose in the photo booth during cocktail hour. At 7 p.m. the fashion show will begin, where models of all kinds—many of whom are University of Ottawa students—showcase garments from local designers on the titular catwalk.

Guests who wish to continue celebrating beyond 9 p.m. are invited to the show’s after-party, whose location will soon be announced on Her Campus’s Facebook page.

Over the years, the fashion show has grown in attendees, funds raised, and lavishness. The event’s growth has, in turn, increased the size of the Her Campus uOttawa team, which is currently made up of roughly 60 students from universities and colleges across Ottawa.

The U of O’s chapter of Her Campus, a global online student-run magazine, began in 2012 and has a pink level designation, meaning they are one of the top 25 per cent chapters of the over-300 in Canada and the U.S. The chapter has been hosting Capital Catwalk for six years and are divided into smaller teams falling within the editorial side or events and marketing side. They also hosted the ASPIRE conference last fall.

Charbonneau tied back to the core purpose of the fashion show. “It’s about raising money and awareness for a really important cause that hits home with so many people,” Charbonneau said. “We want guests to leave the event feeling like they contributed to something so much bigger.”

Tickets are $25 for students, or $100 for five students, and can be purchased until the day of the event through Capital Catwalk’s Facebook event page.

Those who cannot attend can still support the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation through the event’s virtual lemonade stand.