Ottawa Police confirm death on Tuesday, March 14, sources report suicide as cause

The Ottawa Police Service has confirmed with the Fulcrum that they responded to a medical emergency call at the University of Ottawa at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, involving a deceased male.

“It was (at) the 1-100 block of University Private,” Ottawa Police confirmed.

According to Tristan Lamonica, a fourth-year communications student, the walkway between the Perez and Simard buildings was blocked off by police as late as 10 p.m. on March 14, with students being asked to take an alternate route while walking.

The Fulcrum has received reports that Community Advisors employed by the U of O’s Housing Service were informed that the situation involved a death by suicide.

In an interview with the Fulcrum on Thursday, March 16, while discussing the need for faster access to mental health services on campus, U of O president Jacques Frémont said that the university “had an incident yesterday which reminded us how fragile the situation is.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fulcrum at news@thefulcrum.ca or at (613) 695-0061. For those requiring support, the U of O’s Counseling and Coaching service is open Monday to Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They can be reached at (613) 562-5200 or at the fourth floor of 100 Marie-Curie Private.

Correction: In a follow-up phone call with the Ottawa Police Service, the Fulcrum was informed that police had responded to a call at the University of Ottawa on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. The Fulcrum had initially been incorrectly informed that police responded to the call on Wednesday, March 15 at 6:35 a.m. The article has been updated to reflect these changes.