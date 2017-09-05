Dear Di,

I’ve just moved into a new apartment with completely new roommates, and well, I’ve been getting along really well with one of them. I mean, one minute we’re trying to figure out whose ketchup bottle belongs to who and the next we’re going at it on the kitchen table. I really like him, and I really like getting laid without having to leave the apartment. Should we tell our other roommates? Should I try to find another apartment?

—Romping Roomies

Dear RR,

Don’t worry, your relationship with your roommate isn’t completely doomed. Although it makes things complicated, you can keep boning the guy in the next bedroom without ruining your home dynamic.

First thing’s first, you need to figure out what kind of relationship you two have. Are you just friends who fuck while waiting for the next Stranger Things episode to load? Or are you going out one-on-one? For example, if you brought someone else home for the night, would your roomie be jealous? Unclear boundaries are a sure-fire way to cause your sexy hook-up to descend into a drama-infested nightmare.

In terms of telling your other roommates, that depends on how long and serious your relationship with your roommate ends up being. If things start dying out after a few weeks, then you might be able to get away with not letting your other roommates know. If, however, you keep going at it, it’s best to let the others know what’s going on, and reassure them that things won’t get weird at home. Don’t try to keep it as a secret for too long, however. Student housing usually has pretty thin walls, and living in such close quarters means your roommates will probably figure it out sooner or later.

Also, try to be respectful and avoid having sex in communal areas. That way you’ll avoid awkward conversations about cum in the shower drain or lube left out on kitchen counters.

That being said, there can be a lot of perks when you’re hooking up with the hottie down the hall. You don’t have to venture out to expensive bars or clubs in the dead of winter, or engage in super awkward small talk with Tinder duds. Sex can also be more fun when it feels a little illicit (as long as you’re not doing anything illegal), so revel in the naughty nature of your relationship. As long as everyone is on the same page, there’s no reason you shouldn’t have fun!

Love, Di

Horny homework: Another spoonful

Here’s a quick and easy way to turn cozy cuddles into orgasmic delight. Start in spoon-position with your partner. Have them thrust inside of you with their finger or penis, and keep them there. Guide their hands towards your clitoris or another sensitive spot for maximum closeness.

Dishing with Di

Humans aren’t the only members of the animal kingdom who go down on their partners. Animals who give their partners head include the notoriously sexual bonobo, as well as bats, walruses, goats, kangaroos, hyenas, and sheep.