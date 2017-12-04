A not-so-horrible holiday playlist

LCD Soundsystem – Christmas Will Break Your Heart Saintseneca – All The Best Los Campesinos! – A Doe to a Deer Mojave 3 – Breaking The Ice Slow Club – It’s Christmas And You’re Boring Me John Ralston – A Marigny Christmas Tom Chaplin – We Remember You This Christmas Glas Vegas – A Snowflake Fell (And It Felt Like A Kiss) You Can’t Win, Charlie Brown – Until December Beach House – I Do Not Care For The Winter Sun Marika Hackman – In The Bleak Midwinter Frightened Rabbit – It’s Christmas So We’ll Stop Sufjan Stevens – Justice Delivers Its Death Amusement Parks on Fire, Leila Moss – The Day It Snowed Real Estate – Snow Days

Listen to this playlist on Spotify or check out the extended version of the playlist, also on Spotify.