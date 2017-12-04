A not-so-horrible holiday playlist
- LCD Soundsystem – Christmas Will Break Your Heart
- Saintseneca – All The Best
- Los Campesinos! – A Doe to a Deer
- Mojave 3 – Breaking The Ice
- Slow Club – It’s Christmas And You’re Boring Me
- John Ralston – A Marigny Christmas
- Tom Chaplin – We Remember You This Christmas
- Glas Vegas – A Snowflake Fell (And It Felt Like A Kiss)
- You Can’t Win, Charlie Brown – Until December
- Beach House – I Do Not Care For The Winter Sun
- Marika Hackman – In The Bleak Midwinter
- Frightened Rabbit – It’s Christmas So We’ll Stop
- Sufjan Stevens – Justice Delivers Its Death
- Amusement Parks on Fire, Leila Moss – The Day It Snowed
- Real Estate – Snow Days
Listen to this playlist on Spotify or check out the extended version of the playlist, also on Spotify.