A not-so-horrible holiday playlist

  1. LCD Soundsystem – Christmas Will Break Your Heart
  2. Saintseneca – All The Best
  3. Los Campesinos! – A Doe to a Deer
  4. Mojave 3 – Breaking The Ice
  5. Slow Club – It’s Christmas And You’re Boring Me
  6. John Ralston – A Marigny Christmas
  7. Tom Chaplin – We Remember You This Christmas
  8. Glas Vegas – A Snowflake Fell (And It Felt Like A Kiss)
  9. You Can’t Win, Charlie Brown – Until December
  10. Beach House – I Do Not Care For The Winter Sun
  11. Marika Hackman – In The Bleak Midwinter
  12. Frightened Rabbit – It’s Christmas So We’ll Stop
  13. Sufjan Stevens – Justice Delivers Its Death
  14. Amusement Parks on Fire, Leila Moss – The Day It Snowed
  15. Real Estate – Snow Days

Listen to this playlist on Spotify or check out the extended version of the playlist, also on Spotify.