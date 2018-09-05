How the tensions between students and student government came to be

Last month, the Student Federation at the University of Ottawa (SFUO) made headlines across Ottawa: “SFUO President, executive coordinator, face allegations of fraud”. The news was met with an overwhelming outrage, receiving coverage from off-campus media and warranting unprecedented action from the university, who have normally taken a backseat when it comes to SFUO antics.

But scandal and criticism are not new to the SFUO.

For those of you who have just arrived at the U of O, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Financial controversy

If only one finger could point to the root of the SFUO’s myriad of problems, it would direct you to their finances. The executive’s inability to effectively and transparently manage students’ money is the principal reason for their poor reputation.