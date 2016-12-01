Nothing says the holidays like sugar, cream, and plenty of alcohol

If you’re like me, December isn’t the same without specific beverages being on the menu. From eggnog with rum, to Baileys coffee, to peppermint schnapps-flavoured hot chocolate, these holiday-themed concoctions will definitely put you in the mood for singing carols, putting up decorations, and wrapping presents.

At the very least, these drinks might help you forget about your mediocre semester at school, or help you get through a conversation with your awkward cousin Dave at the family reunion.

Eggnog

Eggnog is the granddaddy of holiday drinks at my parents’ place. For those of you that may not be familiar with this seasonal staple, it basically consists of a mix of milk, egg yolks, and spices such as cinnamon. This is a decidedly odd combination of ingredients, but the result is fantastic.

Eggnog is an absolute must during the holidays, and you can purchase it at most grocery stores. If you want to spice things up, pun intended, you will need:

1 oz. of spiced rum

4 oz. of your favourite eggnog

A pinch of nutmeg



Simply mix all of these ingredients into a tumbler, with or without ice, and enjoy the warm feeling inside.

Irish coffee

You may have been drinking large quantities of coffee during the semester to stay up and study, but now you have the opportunity to indulge in this brew for strictly recreational purposes.

Coffee is a staple with my mother’s family, especially to make it through the present unwrapping extravaganza that is Christmas Eve. That little caffeine boost can also come in handy if you need help to wake up for that holiday brunch at noon, or stay up for a revéillon at midnight.

If you need a little extra kick during the holidays, this delicious whiskey and cream liqueur is made for coffee—if you need any more convincing simply mix the following:

2 oz. of Baileys Irish Cream

6 oz. of fresh hot coffee

1 oz. of your favourite whiskey



Serve these ingredients in a mug topped with whipping cream, and be prepared to stay up all night revelling in the holidays.

Hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps

Most Canadians have fond memories of drinking hot chocolate as children. I can remember going to my grandfather’s home in the country, playing outside with my cousins, and enjoying some hot cocoa. Now, as adults we can indulge in a delicious twist on the classic holiday beverage.

Look no further than a peppermint schnapps-flavoured hot chocolate. For this you will need:

1 tsp. of cocoa

1 tbsp. of sugar

6 oz. of hot milk

1 oz. peppermint schnapps

1 crushed candy cane

A dollop of whipping cream



Mix the sugar and the cocoa together. Then pour in the hot milk and the peppermint schnapps. To finish, top with whipping cream and the crushed candy cane, and enjoy all the happy memories that flood back from childhood.