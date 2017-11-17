Fire department called to 143 Russell Ave. early on Nov. 17

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out on Friday, Nov. 17 in Sandy Hill.

According to Ottawa Police, a call was made at 3:17 a.m. regarding a working fire at 143 Russell Ave.

Four students from the University of Ottawa were displaced by the damages but no injuries were reported.

Police say the fire department found no evidence of an accidental or natural cause for the fire, leading them to call in the police arson unit. The arson unit is currently conducting an investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the students recuperate from the loss.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222 x 3770 or x 3771.