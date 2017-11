Buses diverted from Rideau street due to hole in the road

Buses diverted from Rideau street due to hole in the road

A large hole in the ground was found on Rideau street on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to the CBC, bus traffic has been diverted from the area. Bus routes 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 18 will stop at Mackenzie King station for the time being.

This comes after a sinkhole shut down Rideau street last year.

We will update this post as more information comes in.