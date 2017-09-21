On Sept. 13, the SFUO confirmed that Mugabo was dismissed as comptroller general.

Yannick Mugabo arrested in Montreal, will be charged in Ottawa

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Ottawa police confirmed that Yannick Mugabo, a suspect in an alleged sexual assault, was arrested in Montreal.

Ottawa police had initially identified Mugabo as the suspect of an alleged sexual assault that took place on Sept. 2 around 4 a.m. on Riverside Dr. near Smyth Rd.

Mugabo, 23, formerly served as the comptroller general for the Student Federation of the University of Ottawa (SFUO), having been ratified by the Board of Administration on July 23. On Sept. 13, the SFUO released a statement that Mugabo “is no longer an employee with the SFUO.”

According to the most recent statement by Ottawa police, Mugabo will be arriving in Ottawa from Montreal to be formally charged.

Police are advising anyone with additional information to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.