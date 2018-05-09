Vincent Nadon was first charged with sexual assault and voyeurism in January of this year.

Former UOHS doctor faced with 80 plus charges of sexual assault, voyeurism

40 more women have come forward since February with charges against Nadon

On Friday May 4, former University of Ottawa Health Services (UOHS) doctor Vincent Nadon appeared in court after being charged with over 90 counts of sexual assault and voyeurism.

Nadon, 56, was first charged with sexual assault and voyeurism in January by a female patient who claimed he was recording her during a physical examination without her knowledge or consent. Following the initial charges, Nadon was banned from practicing at all UOHS clinics.

Since then, 10 more charges were laid against Nadon in February.

According to the Ottawa Police, Nadon has now been charged with an additional 43 counts of sexual assault and 40 counts of voyeurism.

UOHS director Christopher Fisher released a statement on Friday expressing concern for Nadon’s victims, saying that the health clinic “continues to voluntarily and fully comply with all court orders and (is) cooperating fully with the police investigation.”

“UOHS will be communicating directly with former patients of Dr. Nadon regarding the provisions in place to assure their ongoing care,” the statement read.

Police are also concerned that there may be other victims, and that “offenses may have taken place as far back as the late 80s to 2018.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or e-mail at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.