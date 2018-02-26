Police concerned there may be other victims

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit laid 10 new charges of sexual assault against former University of Ottawa Health Services (UOHS) doctor Vincent Nadon.

According to a media statement released by the Ottawa Police, “the charges relate to incidents involving ten female victims.”

These new charges come after Nadon was previously charged on a count of sexual assault and voyeurism in January of this year when a female patient alleged he was recording her during a physical examination without her knowledge or consent.

Ottawa Police are concerned that there may be other victims and ask that anyone with information on this subject contact their tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.