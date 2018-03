Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 181 Henderson Ave.

On Friday, March 2, an overnight fire was reported at 181 Henderson Ave., a student residence across from the University of Ottawa that displaced 12 people, according to the CBC.

Ottawa firefighters were called to the scene after hearing reports of smoke coming from the third floor of the building just before 3 a.m. No injuries have been reported so far.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.