A shooting took place in Sandy Hill early on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the Ottawa Police Department.

A 21-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The injuries were described as “non-life threatening.”

The shooting happened at Templeton and Blackburn at 1:54 a.m., and the police say they received many 911 calls soon after.

There have been no arrests so far, and investigators are currently looking for witnesses.

The police spokesperson said no other information could be given out at this time.