The SFUO met quorum for the first time at their winter 2017 GA. Photo: Kyle Darbyson.

Upcoming General Assembly to see no motions

The Student Federation of the University of Ottawa (SFUO)’s fall 2017 General Assembly (GA) takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alumni Auditorium of the University Centre.

The GA is an opportunity for students to propose motions and familiarize themselves with the workings of the federation. General Assemblies consist of executive updates, a presentation of the annual budget, a question and answer period, and, if the assembly meets quorum, the opportunity to vote on motions.

Each GA since its institution in Nov. 2014 had failed to meet quorum, save for the latest assembly on March 14, where over 280 students filled Marion Auditorium, many of whom were in opposition to a motion passed by the Board of Administration (BOA) to raise the executives’ salaries by 18 per cent, or $6,200.

The historic GA saw students vote to overturn this motion, but at a meeting on April 26, the board voted to raise executive salaries by $2,000, from $33,500 to $35,500.

General Assembly quorum currently sits at 0.75 per cent of the student population (roughly 230 students), after it was lowered from one per cent (around 350 students) at a Jan. 15 BOA meeting.

The deadline for motions for the upcoming GA were due to the federation on Tuesday, Oct. 31. In an email to the Fulcrum on Nov. 10, SFUO vice-president services and communications Kathryn LeBlanc revealed that no students have submitted motions for the Nov. 14 assembly.

For live updates of the Nov. 14 General Assembly, please visit the Fulcrum’s Twitter page.