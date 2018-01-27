On Jan. 26, the Student Federation of the University of Ottawa (SFUO) published the official candidate list for the upcoming general election taking place from Feb. 7-9.

The list can be found online at the SFUO website and includes the names of those running for executive, Board of Governor, Board of Administration (BOA), and Senate positions.

There are 13 candidates vying for the six executive positions, which have been restructured and renamed following a governance review motion at the Nov. 5 BOA meeting.

The election will also see two referendum questions, which aim to better support refugee, racialized, and Indigenous students.

Election debates will be held on Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the university centre Agora, and Feb. 1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the SITE Rotunda.

For full coverage of the elections, visit the Fulcrum’s website.