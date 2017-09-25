U of O football player passes away in his sleep

Gee-Gees to honour Loic Kayembe at Saturday’s Panda Game

Loic Kayembe, a University of Ottawa Faculty of Social Sciences student and starting defensive end for the Gee-Gees football team, passed away on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 24.

Kayembe, who was 24, had been with the Gee-Gees since 2015.

“Loic’s vibrant personality radiated far beyond the football team to his classmates and fellow Gee-Gees on other varsity teams,” the university said in a statement. “The entire University of Ottawa community and all Gee-Gees wish to express their sincerest condolences to Loic’s family.”

The statement did not provide a cause of death, but said that Kayembe had died suddenly, in his sleep.

U of O president Jacques Frémont offered his condolences to Kayembe and his loved ones at the Board of Governors meeting on Monday, Sept. 25. He also noted that the Panda Game, a football game between the U of O and Carleton University on Sept. 30, will feature a ceremony to commemorate Kayembe.

The Fulcrum will provide more updates as they are made available.