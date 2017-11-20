The announcement was made on Friday, Oct. 20. Photo: Courtesy of Sébastien Grammond.

Sébastien Grammond replaces Justice Simon Noël as federal judge

A professor in the University of Ottawa Faculty of Law, civil law section, Sébastien Grammond, has been named Canada’s newest judge to the Federal Court.

The announcement was made on Friday, Oct. 20 followed by a tweet by the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Proud to announce Sébastien Grammond is appointed a judge of the Federal Court. He has led notable reforms on child welfare legislation. He has also led reforms on services in First Nations communities, customary adoption and sex assault victims’ rights. https://t.co/n2uq5nRFZ0 — Min. Wilson-Raybould (@MinJusticeEn) November 9, 2017

Grammond has taught at the U of O for 13 years and also served as dean of the university’s Faculty of Law from 2009 to 2014. His areas of research expertise include Indigenous identity, Indigenous legal systems, and contractual justice.

Grammond holds a degree in engineering, as well as a bachelor of laws and a master of laws from the Université de Montréal. From there, he went on to complete his doctorate in law at the University of Oxford in 2004.

According to the Department of Justice, “Grammond’s pro bono advocacy led to a ‘historic’ human rights judgment on discriminatory underfunding of child welfare services in First Nations communities.”

Over the course of his career so far, Grammond has earned the Quebec Bar Merit Award, the Mundell Medal and the Ontario Bar Association President’s Award.

In his new position, he replaces Justice Simon Noël, who elected to become a supernumerary judge, meaning he’ll work on a part-time basis only, effective Sept. 1, 2018.