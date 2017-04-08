GoFundMe page launched by the family to cover funeral costs

On Saturday, March 25, the body of University of Ottawa student Jérémy Michael Gauvin was removed from his apartment in Ottawa. Gauvin’s parents were notified of their son’s death the following day by Ottawa and Oakville police.

According to a GoFundMe page launched by Gauvin’s parents, they were “growing concerned as Jeremy was not replying to messages, emails or phone calls.” The message from Gauvin’s parents also notes that he did not contact them on his mother’s birthday on March 24, and that friends had not heard from him for several days.

“An autopsy was performed on March 27 and it is confirmed that Jeremy has passed. He was only 22 years old,” the message continued.

“At this time, the cause of death is not a 100 per cent conclusive. We may not find out for some time,” the page reads.

Gauvin’s mother, Sandrine, told the Fulcrum that “Jeremy was a very loving and caring person. You could always count on him, he always took time for his friends.”

Gauvin, who had been studying biomedical sciences at the U of O, had recently been accepted to Algonquin College to become a paramedic.

A celebration of Jérémy Gauvin’s life will take place on Friday, April 21 in Oakville, with more details to be provided as they are made available. For anyone wishing to assist with funeral costs, you may contribute to the family’s GoFundMe page.