Hadi Wess elected president of the SFUO

The votes are in for the 2017 Student Federation of the University of Ottawa (SFUO) general election, which saw a 14.6 per cent voter turnout—a large improvement compared with last year’s 7.8 per cent turnout.

According to the SFUO’s Facebook page, the results are as follows:

Executive

Hadi Wess of the United slate was elected president with 2,481 votes. His opponent, Francesco Caruso, received 2,095 votes.

Leila Moumouni-Tchouassi, also of United, was elected vice-president equity with 2,219 votes. Diyyinah Jamora received 2,010 votes.

In the election’s tightest race, Jeffry Colin of the Let’s Fix This slate received 2,250 votes for the position of vice-president of university affairs, while Axel Ngamije Gaga received 2,216 votes.

Rizki Rachiq was re-elected as vice-president of finance, receiving 2,391 votes. He is also part of the United slate. Tanner Tallon, who ran as an independent candidate, received 2,072 votes.

Jonathan Chin-Fook of the Students First slate, running unopposed, clinched the nomination for the position of vice-president social after receiving 3,197 “yes” votes and 939 “no” votes.

Kathryn LeBlanc of the Let’s Fix This slate, running unopposed, was elected for the position of vice-president of services and communications and a member of the Let’s Fix This slate, receiving 3,493 “yes” votes and 667 “no” votes.

Board of Administration

Matthew Boulden, Jordan Kent, Philippe Garcia-Duchesne, Gabi Ghannoum, Davis Schwartz, and Tala Kreidieh were elected to the Board of Administration (BOA) for the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Samantha Gauthier, Tristan Lamonica, and Carly Kimber were elected for the Faculty of Arts.

Sara Mhidi, David Gallo, and Soukaina Tamtaoui were elected for the Telfer School of Management.

Laura Bassett was elected for the Faculty of Common Law, and Emily Prieur was elected for the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Ocean Ho, Arsalan Ahmed Khan, and Ahmed Lamrani were elected for the Faculty of Engineering.

Brandon Jones was elected from the Faculty of Education.

Senate

Candidates from all faculties were acclaimed, with the exception of the Faculty of Science which saw five candidates. Marwa Ibrahim was elected to the Senate for the Faculty of Science.

Board of Governors

Jamie Ghossein was elected to the Board of Governors with 2,410 votes over opponent Jordan Kent, who received 1,761 votes.

The votes for the BOA’s Faculty of Sciences will not be counted until a BOA meeting on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. Results will be made official by the board on Feb. 26 or Mar. 3, pending any appeals.

