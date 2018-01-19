U of O confirms that Dr. Vincent Nadon has been barred from UOHS clinics

On Thursday, Jan. 18, Vincent Nadon, a family doctor with the University of Ottawa Health Services (UOHS) was charged with sexual assault and voyeurism. The charges come after a patient filed a complaint that Nadon was secretly filming her without her consent during a medical examination at the Rideau St. location. Nadon was scheduled to appear in court on the same day.

The UOHS is an independent health service provider contracted by the university for staff and students, and is also open to members of the public.

Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims, according to a statement released by Ottawa police.

According to Néomie Duval, media relations manager at the U of O, Nadon has consequently been barred from practicing at UOHS clinics.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty and support staff is of the utmost importance to the University of Ottawa,” Duval told the Fulcrum.

UOHS released a statement on Jan. 19, reassuring patients who were registered under Nadon that they will continue to receive access to timely medical care at the walk-in clinic located at 100 Marie-Curie Private.

“In the wake of very serious charges filed against one of our family physicians, we are taking all measures to fulfill our professional and legal obligations while ensuring that our patients, staff and providers are supported at this difficult time and that the public is appropriately informed. Most importantly, we wish to express on behalf of all staff and providers at UOHS, our heartfelt concern and support for the patient directly involved.”

The Ottawa Police asks that anyone with information pertaining the to case contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.