Fifth-year File outlines the career of a graduating athlete who will soon retire the Garnet and Grey. These seniors have all had an impact on advancing varsity athletics in their time at the University of Ottawa.

As the last buzzer sounded to end the University of Ottawa men’s basketball season, so ended the career of fifth-year standout guard Caleb Agada as a Gee-Gee.

Agada broke into Ontario University Athletics (OUA) in the 2012–13 season as a rookie, averaging 3.5 points per game. That would be the only season he would average less than double digits.

“In my first year at nationals, when I kind of had my coming out party, that was the best basketball I played in that whole season.”

The Burlington, Ontario native was recruited after graduating high school, and came off the bench for most of his first year in university, averaging just over ten minutes per contest.

“I basically went from the bench guy to the leader. When I first got here there was a little role for me,” said Agada. “In my second year I proved to my teammates and coaches that I could play, and that I’m going to develop.”

In Agada’s second year, he started to have a more prominent role with the team, averaging 26.3 minutes a game and starting in 19 games. He filled the stats sheet, averaging 7.1 rebounds to go along with 2.5 steals and 13.5 points per game.

The following year, Agada received recognition from the OUA for the first time, being named to the first all-star team, something he would receive for the next three years in a row. His third year was also his best year shooting the ball, as he shot an amazing 54.1 per cent from the field and 41.1 per cent from beyond the arc to finish with a career-high 15.8 points a game.

Agada reached the national Final 8 Championships every year from 2013 to 2016, winning two silvers and one bronze.

In 2015–16, Agada’s hard work and lockdown defence was awarded as he was named the OUA defensive player of the year and the defensive player of the year for Canadian Interuniversity Sport (since rebranded as U Sports).

“I just really love the game of basketball. I love to do all the aspects of being a great player,” said Agada. “Defence is something that a lot of guys don’t really focus on or care about, but I’m the type of player who wants to be the best at everything.”

This last season, the lockdown defender was called on to be the heart and soul of the Gees’ system. He started all 17 games that he participated in and averaged 14.9 points a game to go along with an incredible, career-high 2.9 steals per contest. For his strong play at both ends of the court, he was once again named OUA and U Sports defensive player of the year.

Agada came up big for his team when they needed him most, which he proved in both OUA final four games as he stepped up to score 24 and 22 points.

The Gee-Gees will surely miss Caleb Agada’s great hustle, defensive prowess, and his great scoring touch. Head coach James Derouin will be hard pressed to find a player to replace him.