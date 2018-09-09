Not pictured: the other half of the mango I devoured. Photo: Graham Robertson.

Mangoes are, objectively, the most delicious fruit ever. This is not an opinion. It’s, like, reality. I’m obsessed. Growing up, my parents always kept them in the house, and after dinner we would sit around the table and savour these sweet, juicy, golden fruits. When I visit home, my mom always makes sure to stock up on mangoes, because she knows that I’ll throw a fit if there aren’t any in the kitchen.

I’m always looking for fun new ways to enjoy a mango, whether it’s in a smoothie bowl, accompanied by a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or diced over a waffle. Today’s recipe is a simple way to enjoy a mango as part of your lunch—in a salad.

Ingredients:

One handful of baby spinach

One handful of baby arugula

Half an avocado, sliced

Half a mango, sliced

Half a tomato, roughly chopped

A handful of walnuts, roughly chopped

One teaspoon of honey

Three tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

One tablespoon of olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a bowl, layer the spinach, arugula, avocado, mango, tomato, and crushed walnuts In a separate bowl, add the honey, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and lemon juice, and whisk until evenly combined Pour the dressing over the salad and top with freshly cracked black pepper Enjoy!

While we’ll soon have to say goodbye to the heat, a light, crisp salad like this one is the perfect way to enjoy a summer staple all year long. Happy eating!