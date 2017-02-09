During the school year, it’s all too easy to let your eating habits slip. To help fight this, the Fulcrum has some essential recipes to keep you full and fit all year long.

Are you looking for a delicious dessert that you can enjoy guilt-free? Well, look no further than these scrumptious sugarless brownies that can be enjoyed as a dessert, or as a snack throughout your day.

And with Valentine’s Day on the horizon it couldn’t hurt to brush up on your baking skills, even if you can’t use sugar as a safety net.

Ingredients

1½ cups of chopped medjool dates at room temperature (9 to 10 dates)

1/2 tsp of baking soda

1/2 cup of boiling water

1/3 cup of light tasting vegetable oil such as canola, grapeseed

2 eggs

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1/3 cup of dark cocoa powder

3/4 cup of flour

Directions

Step 1: Put chopped dates in a blender with boiling water mixed with baking soda. Add vanilla and oil and let soak for 20 minutes.

Step 2: While it’s soaking, sift flour and cocoa powder together in a large bowl.

Step 3: Start blender at low and increase speed to medium-high, stopping to scrape down ingredients as needed. Mixture will be thick. Process until fairly smooth.

Step 4: Add eggs to blender, using a spatula to make sure they get down to the blades.

Step 5: Blend again, starting on low and increasing speed to medium-high.

Step 6: Pour wet ingredients onto dry ingredients and blend with a spatula until smooth.

Step 7: Pour batter into greased 8×8 inch pan and bake at 160°C / 375°F for 20–25 minutes.

Cool thoroughly before cutting into approximately 16 squares.