Zucchini bread is a great way to trick yourself into eating vegetables. Photo: Nico Laliberté.

During the school year, it’s all too easy to let your eating habits slip. To get you back on track, the Fulcrum has some essential recipes so you stay full and fit all year long.

We all know how hard it is to get our vegetables in on a daily basis. But at last, the struggle is over! This zucchini bread makes an excellent breakfast and is a great way to start your day off with a good healthy serving of veggies!

Ingredients

3 eggs, beaten

1 1/3 cup sugar (or a little less)

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup apple sauce

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups shredded zucchini

3 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp ginger

Directions



Step 1: Mix first six ingredients together in a large bowl.

Step 2: Sift baking powder and baking soda into flour and mix.

Step 3: Mix cinnamon and ginger in with dry ingredients.

Step 4: Pour dry ingredients into wet ingredients and combine well.

Step 5: Pour into two greased or lined bread pans.

Step 6: Bake in 325 °F preheated oven for 40-50 mins.

Enjoy!