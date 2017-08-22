Gees get chance to see how they stack up against US teams

The Gee-Gees men’s basketball team is once again competing against various universities from around the U.S.

The Gees typically begin their preseason with a number of exhibition games against teams from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which offers a good opportunity for the players to get up to speed against some top U.S. competition.

These exhibition games also allow for the coaching staff to evaluate players and give playing time to some younger talent.

This year, the Gees are playing without fifth-year star forward Jean-Emmanuel Pierre-Charles, who is currently in Taipei, Taiwan representing Canada at the 2017 summer Universiade.

Game 1 vs. Alabama, Aug. 10 – 6:30 p.m. (Montpetit Hall)

Probably the most talented team on the Gees docket, the Alabama Crimson Tide were a good measuring stick for the Gees to start the year. Boasting four returning starters, including their leading scorer from last year, Braxton Key, the Crimson Tide reached the National Invitational Tournament with a no. three seed in 2017.

The Gees gave it their all against Alabama, ultimately falling 81–71 to the Crimson Tide. Second-year guard Gage Sabean lead the Gees on offence with five 3-pointers and 17 total points. Sabean averaged 3.9 PPG last season coming off the bench.

Fifth-year Gees forward Brody Maracle pitched in 16 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds. Maracle averaged 11.7 PPG and 6.1 rebounds per game with the Gees last season.

Game 2 vs. New Hampshire, Aug. 21 – 6:30 p.m. (collège Jean-de-Brébeuf , Montreal)

Another tough opponent for the Gees, the New Hampshire Wildcats went 20–12 in the 2016-17 season, making it to the America East semi-finals. The Wildcats are led on offence by Tanner Leissner, who paced the team with 17.1 PPG last season.

Game 3 vs. Canisius, Aug. 22 – 7:30 p.m. (Montpetit Hall)

While they weren’t as successful as Alabama and New Hampshire in 2017, the Canisius Golden Griffins will still provide a good matchup for the Gee-Gees. Canisius held a record of 18–16 in the 2016-17 season, ultimately getting eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Metro Atlantic basketball tournament.

Game 4 vs. Ramapo College, Aug 28 – 7 p.m. (Montpetit Hall)

The lowest-ranked team on the Gee-Gees’ docket, Ramapo College is a Div. 3 team from New Jersey. Ramapo College finished their 2016-17 season with a 26–3 record and a berth in the Div. 3 national tournament, where they were eliminated in the second round.

Tickets to all remaining games can be purchased from the Gee-Gees website.