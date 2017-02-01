The Gees are on a roll ahead of Friday’s Capital Hoops matchup. Photo: Courtesy of Greg Mason.

Pierre-Charles dominates to help the Gees extend winning streak to four

On Jan. 27–28 the Gee-Gees men’s basketball team beat two Ontario University Athletics western conference teams to improve their record to 13–1.

Western

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Gees were on the road to take on the University of Western Ontario Mustangs. The Garnet and Grey came away from the encounter with a convincing 91–55 victory.

The Gees started out strong in the first quarter, and they had many double digit leads before ending the quarter with a 22–9 advantage.

Western continued to struggle at penetrating the Gees’ defense, and the U of O kept capitalizing on the offensive end. The Garnet and Grey took their biggest lead of the game with a great three-pointer by first-year Ryan Basso.

Defensively the Gees were on fire in the first half, keeping Western to 28.6 per cent shooting from the field with no threes. Jean-Emmanuel Pierre-Charles was the leading scorer for the Gees with eight points.

The Mustangs came out with a little more offensive poise in the third, scoring 21 points. However, the Gees still overpowered them on the offensive side of the ball and took a 67–38 lead into the last quarter.

The Gees didn’t take their foot off the pedal and continued to work on both ends of the floor. At the end of 40 minutes of play the score stood at 91–55.

The Gees hit an incredible 17 three-pointers on their way to embarrassing the Mustangs on their home court. Turnovers were a problem for Western as they coughed up the ball 20 times, resulting in 30 points for the Gees.

Windsor

In the second half of the Gees’ two-game weekend set, they travelled to the University of Windsor to face off against the Lancers. Windsor fared a little better than the Mustangs, but the Gees still took a 78–64 win.

Veterans Caleb Agada and Jean-Emmanuel Pierre-Charles paced the Gees offense, scoring 22 and 24 points, respectively.

The Lancers started out strong with a quick 5–0 lead and didn’t let up from there, pulling out to a 19–9 lead midway through the first quarter with the help of four buckets from behind the line.

A nice three-pointer by Mackenzie Morrison brought the Gees’ deficit to within one. Another shot from beyond the arc gave the Garnet and Grey a 25–23 lead with just 1.1 seconds left in the quarter, courtesy of Matt Plunkett.

The Gees kept working on their late success in the first quarter to extend their lead to 42–35 going into the second half.

But the Lancers wouldn’t go away in the third quarter. Brandon Robinson hit a three and Brody Maracle got a nice reverse layup late in the quarter to give the U of O a 60–49 lead heading into the last quarter.

The Lancers showed their relentlessness with a three ball to reduce their deficit to ten with just over four minutes to play. The Gees played to the end and were awarded a 78–64 win.

Pierre-Charles was an absolute beast on the glass with 16 rebounds and did well at protecting the paint for the Gees with four blocks.

The Gees have responded well since their humiliating loss to Carleton on their home court, generating four straight wins in a row.

The next home game for the Gee-Gees will take place on Feb. 17 at Montpetit Hall at 8 p.m. Plus, don’t miss your chance to see the Gees take on Carleton this Friday, Feb. 3 at the Canadian Tire Centre for Capital Hoops. Tickets for this event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.