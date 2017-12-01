In a very competitive division, Gees need to be better to compete

The University of Ottawa Women’s volleyball team has started their year with a modest 3-6 record in the Réseau du sports étudiant du Québec (RSÉQ). Their quest to get back to the playoffs after missing last year’s elimination round will not be easy as they have the Université de Sherbrooke right on their heels two points behind them.

In their last home game of the first semester and most recent win, the Gees defeated the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) Citadins in five sets. Despite losing a close first set 26-24, the Gees didn’t lose their focus.

The second set was all Gee-Gees as they took it with a remarkable score of 25-8. Kaly Soro was big in that set and all game with 18 kills. UQAM came right back with a set win, but the Gees responded in the fourth set. In the final set, Caroline Lemay had five big kills to pace her team to victory. Gee-Gees fans were hoping that this win would have kickstarted their team after two consecutive straight set losses, but their struggles continued.

The Gee-Gees’ latest loss came at the hands of the Laval Rouge et Or in four sets. It has been obvious that the Gees have been missing 2016-17 RSÉQ first team all-star Kira Tome who was a great leader and player around the net for the Gees.

Before beating the Citadins in a thriller at Montpetit, the Gee-Gees were handed a blowout loss in straight sets against nationally ranked McGill University in Montreal. Despite coming out strong in the first set by only losing 25-23, the Gees couldn’t gather any momentum and lost the next two sets.

With l’Université de Montréal ranked second in the country and McGill ranked 10th, the Gee-Gees will need to up their play to compete with the best in their conference. Unfortunately for the Gees, they have only beaten Sherbrooke and UQAM so far this year, both teams that are on the outside looking in for the RSÉQ playoffs with the Gees holding the last spot.

The University of Ottawa will play its next home game in the New Year on Jan. 13 against Laval at Montpetit at 2 p.m.