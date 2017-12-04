Loss comes after a six goal deficit in the first period

Before the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees Men’s hockey game against the Carleton Ravens started on Friday, Dec. 1, the Ontario University Athletics website erroneously listed the match as a baseball game.

Although unintentional, the mistake ended up being somewhat appropriate, as Friday’s game was a swing and a miss for the Gees.

Within the first minute of play the Gees didn’t look that bad—their top line blocked shots and tested the Carleton netminder, with defenceman Médric Mercier ringing one off the post. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there.

The Ravens actually ran into penalty trouble early in the first period, but quickly shook it off and started lighting the lamp. After three Carleton goals in two minutes midway through the opening frame, U of O netminder Graham Hunt was chased from the net in favour of Anthony Brodeur.

Yes, Brodeur is the son of NHL legend Martin Brodeur, but unfortunately for the Gees, there was no magic forthcoming, as Brodeur was scored on just one minute after entering the game to make it a 4-0 deficit.

To add insult to injury, Carleton racked up two more goals in the period to take a whopping 6-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Gees didn’t have a problem putting pucks on net, outshooting the Ravens 14-11 in the first, but their five on five and power plays failed to find twine.

Going into the second period, it was clear the U of O players were frustrated, as they racked up five penalties. However, they did manage to stem the bleeding, keeping Carleton to one goal in the period.

The Gee-Gees again failed to convert, ending the period with no goals once again, and a 7-0 deficit.

The third period looked better for the Gees, but it was too late. Mathieu Newcomb scored for the U of O to end Carleton’s shutout bid and put the Gee-Gees on the board with six minutes to go in the final frame.

Adam Beveridge lit the lamp for the Gees with two minutes left with a good shot—or as the Gee-Gees Twitter account called it, a “#BevyBomb”—on the power play to close out the period. It was Beveridge’s first goal of the season.

All in all it was not a strong showing for the Gee-Gees, but they’re looking to rebound going into the second half of the regular season.