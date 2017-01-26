The women’s team are holding onto a playoff spot with four games remaining in the regular season. Photo: Marta Kierkus.

Gees remain tied for second in RSEQ heading into final home game

The women’s hockey team went 1–1 this past week, defeating the Carleton Ravens in a shootout before getting thumped 5–1 by the Université de Montréal Carabins.

Carleton

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Gee-Gees were at Carleton taking on the Ravens for the final time in the regular season.

The Ravens took an early lead with a power-play goal 11 minutes into the first period. The shots were 10–10 at the end of the frame, with Carlton still holding on to a 1–0 lead.

Ottawa definitely had the upper hand in the second period, but didn’t manage to score until almost 15 minutes into the frame, when Melina Roy netted a shorthanded goal.

Gees’ star forward Mélodie Bouchard would add another goal before the end of the period, and the Garnet and Grey would enter the second intermission with a 2–1 lead, holding a 24–18 advantage in shots.

The Gees completely dominated in the third period, outshooting Carleton 18–4 in the frame. However, Carleton would score the only goal of the period with just under four minutes left to send the game into overtime.

Neither team managed to score in overtime, and a shootout would be needed to solve this contest.

It would take seven shooters apiece, but the Gees emerged victorious, with fourth-year defence Émilie Bouchard getting the game-winning goal.

With this win, the Gees complete their regular season sweep of their cross town rivals.

Montréal

After such a dramatic win, the Gees were due for a bit of a letdown when the Montréal Carabins were in town on Saturday. The game didn’t start off well for the Gees, with the Carabins getting their first goal just over a minute into the game.

Ottawa would tie it up with a power-play goal at just over 11 minutes into the second period, but the Carabins would regain their lead just 24 seconds later.

The Garnet and Grey weren’t able to generate much after that, and the Carabins ran away to a 5–1 win, outshooting Ottawa 36–25.

The Gees only have four games remaining before the playoffs, and while they are holding on to second place in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), they’re not guaranteed anything yet.

The Gee-Gees’ final home game of the season takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28 against the Concordia Stingers at the Minto Sports Complex. You can purchase tickets here.