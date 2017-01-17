After a strong start to the season, the team has been treading water as of late. Photo: Kyle Darbyson.

Team improves to 3–0 against rival Carleton, holds onto second place in RSEQ

After ending the year with a loss to McGill, the Gee-Gees women’s hockey team entered 2017 looking for a fresh start. After splitting their first two games of the year in early January they would continue this pattern, going 1–1 in games over the weekend of Jan. 13–15.

Carleton Ravens

The Gees faced their cross-town rivals on Jan. 13 for the third of four meetings between the teams this year. The two teams combined for 18 goals in their first two meetings, with Ottawa coming out on top both times, so a high-scoring game was to be expected.

The Gees did not disappoint, netting five goals en route to a 5–2 victory. The Gees opened the scoring early in the first period with a goal from Alex Lafleur, her first of the season. No one else would find the net in the first, and the Gees went into the intermission holding a 10–7 shot advantage.

The second period opened similarly to the first, with Shanie Deschatelets scoring her fifth of the season early in the frame to give the Gees a 2–0 lead. The Ravens would strike back before the halfway point of the period to draw within one, and the period ended with the Gees holding on to a slim 2–1 lead.

The first half of the third was largely uneventful. Carleton scored just under 14 minutes into the frame to tie the game at two. However, Gees forward Roxanne Rioux came back less than a minute later and restored the Gees’ lead. The Garnet and Grey would get two more goals, including an empty netter, to seal the game.

McGill Martlets

The Gees faced first-place McGill for their fifth of five games against the Martlets this year. The teams had split the series 2–2 heading into Saturday’s game, with the Gees having come out on top in the most recent meeting on Jan. 8.

However, the Martlets would have the last laugh, downing the Gees by a final score of 2–1. The Gees opened the scoring, with star forward Mélodie Bouchard netting her ninth of the season with less than a minute left in the first. Rioux collected an assist on the play to total five points in her last three games.

Unfortunately the Gees immediately took an ill-advised penalty and the Martlets would make them pay with a power-play goal, sending both teams into the first intermission tied 1–1.

The second period was largely dominated by the Martlets, with the Gees managing only three shots on goal in the frame. This included two Gees’ power-plays that failed to generate much of anything. It was only thanks to goaltender Émilie Bouchard that they escaped the period unscathed.

It seemed inevitable that the Martlets would eventually take the lead, and they did early in the third. The game ended with the Martlets owning a 25–15 advantage in shots, and a 2–1 edge on the scoreboard.

Only managing 15 shots despite having six power-play opportunities is a pretty bleak result for the Gees.

While McGill is a strong team, the Gees have proven in the past that they can compete with them. However, anytime you fail to score on six power plays, you’re not doing yourself any favours.

Needless to say, the Gees have to stop playing .500 hockey and start gaining momentum for the upcoming playoffs.

The Gees’ next game is on Jan. 19. They’ll be looking to complete the season sweep against the Carleton Ravens. Their next home game is on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. against the Université de Montréal. Tickets can be purchased from the Gee-Gees’ Website.