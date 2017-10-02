Gees see points from numerous players as they drive to catch Laval

The University of Ottawa women’s rugby team lit up Matt Anthony field on Sept. 23, soundly beating the McGill Martlets 116–0. According to the U of O, this is a team record for highest-scoring game, and their first game to break 100 points.

Not one to waste time, second-year wing Alexandra Ondo—who played for Rugby Canada’s U20 team over the summer—opened the scoring with a try just a couple minutes into the game. From that point on, the Gees offence didn’t let up.

Lauren Minns, a centre in her first year with the team, continued to drive the ball home, scoring a whopping six tries to rack up the points.

Other Gees were eager to get in on the action as well, with first-year front row Maya Montiel, first-year back Samantha Bennett, and fifth-year fly-half Patricia Mandon each scoring two tries.

To top it all off, five other Gees scored one try apiece: fourth-year back row Paulina Karwowski, second-year back row Georgia Stewart, fifth-year back row Dana Sommerville, first-year front row Tanika Bonneville, and fifth-year centre Emma Sandstrom.

In addition to her try, Sandstrom added 10 conversions in the game.

All in all, the Gee-Gees put on a clinic in both offence and defence, as they allowed no points to be scored on them in addition to their stellar offence.

With this handy win, the Gee-Gees improve their record to 3–1, which leaves them tied for second in points in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) with Carleton University.

The Gees continue to stalk Laval University, which leads the conference with a 4–0 record.

While it was a big win for the Gees, the Martlets have been lit up plenty of times this season. McGill lost 85–0 against Concordia, 108–7 against Laval, and 127–3 against Bishops. So while the Gees can celebrate their big win, they know the blowout didn’t come against their biggest competition.

However, the Gees have been putting up solid stats as they aim for their fourth-straight RSEQ title.

On Sept. 30 the Gees took on the Bishop’s Gaiters, who are tied with McGill for last in the RSEQ. The Gees thumped the Gaiters 101–0, bringing their overall record to 4–1.

After five games they’ve allowed only 50 points against, which is easily best in the league. Laval is second, having allowed 88, while Carleton has allowed 183.

The Gees’ offence has been strong as well, their 299 points scored good enough for second in the league, with Laval holding first place at 340 points scored.

The Gees’ next home game is on Oct. 6 at Matt Anthony Field at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from the Gee-Gees website.