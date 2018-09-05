Lefebvre scores six in two matches as Gee-Gees dominate Trent, UOIT

It was another successful weekend for the University of Ottawa women’s soccer side.

The Gee-Gees scored a total of eight goals in two wins on the road to improve their record to 3-0-1 on the season.

In the team’s first matchup of the weekend against Trent, the team was firing on all cylinders, with goals from Emma Lefebvre, Mikayla Morton, and Delaney Rickert-Hall to make it 4-0 at full time for the Gee-Gees.

Lefebvre in particular had two goals throughout, her first of the season.

This would not be the end for her though.

The next day, the match against the UOIT Ridgebacks proved to be nearly as big a blowout as the previous, with a 4-1 finish for the Gee-Gees.

This time, instead of scoring just half the U of O goals, Lefebvre took it upon herself to score all of them.

This gave her six goals in just two matches over the weekend, putting her squarely in the lead for goals scored in the OUA conference.

Morton also sits third in the conference with four goals.

Together, the pair lead the conference with points as well, Lefebvre sitting well on top with nine, and Morton just behind her with five. Rickert-Hall is also tied for second with five points.

Keeper Margot Shore played another flawless match, again letting nothing past the posts through 45 minutes of play against UOIT. She stands second in the OUA with only a single goal allowed this season against Nipissing on Aug. 25.

While on top of the stats, the team is also sitting definitively on top of the conference with 10 points overall, three points ahead of the second-place University of Toronto.

While these wins are important, they’ll have to keep the momentum going for tougher matches against Ryerson and the U of T on Sept. 8 and 9, respectively.

The Gee-Gees don’t return home until Sept. 15, where they’ll play rematches against Laurentian and Nipissing, their only tough contest this season. Grab tickets to the games here.