Six players that will make an impact in 2018-19

The 2018-19 season is fast approaching and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees have a solid deck of talent that will be on display. Here are some of the Fulcrum’s athletes to watch for the upcoming season.

Katherine Bearne – Women’s Soccer

During the 2017 season, Bearne was a top player for the women’s soccer team, scoring eight of the team’s 40 goals from midfield.

As the key player offensively for the Gee-Gees, the midfielder led the team to a 10-1-5 regular season record and a quarter-final finish.

She’ll be joining the Gee-Gees for her fifth season as they look to claim the U Sports women’s soccer championship at home Nov. 8-11.

Brandon Robinson – Men’s Basketball

The fifth-year guard will be looking to lead the men’s basketball team to another Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championship, and then onto its elusive first national championship in March.

In 2017-18, Robinson recorded 12.1 points per game, making him the fourth-highest scorer on the team that season.

He’ll be an important anchor for the offence after the graduation of veteran and former Carleton Raven Juan Emmanuel Pierre-Charles, leaving Robinson one of but a few remaining senior players.

Kevin Domingue – Men’s Hockey

In just his second season playing for the Gee-Gees, Domingue led his team in goals scored, came second in points scored, and tied for the second-leading goal scorer in the OUA conference for 2017-18 with 19.

His rookie season was nearly as impressive, posting 16 goals in 28 games for the Gee-Gees and leading the team in overall scoring. This earned him a spot on the OUA All-Rookie team.

He will bring some crucial firepower to the young team as it enters just its third consecutive season on the ice following a two-year hiatus.

Christine Deaudelin – Women’s Hockey

In her first season as a Gee-Gee, Deaudelin was a standout.

In 2017-18 she racked up three goals and six assists for a total of nine points. This earned her a spot on the U Sports All-Rookie team, and a spot on the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) All-Star and All-Rookie teams.

She was a dynamic addition for a team that finished with a 10-7-3 record last season.

The defenceman from Quebec will be returning to the Gee-Gees for the upcoming season, where the team will be looking to improve upon its third place finish in the RSEQ conference last year.

Maya Montiel – Women’s Rugby

Yet another Gee-Gee to watch going into her second year after a standout rookie season is Maya Montiel.

The five-foot-ten front row came back from some international competition over the summer as a prop for Canada’s U20 team at the Tri-Nations Cup vs. England.

The rugby team will be looking to defend its national title, and although it will do so without last year’s female athlete of the year, Dria Bennett, it still boasts rising talent in players such as Montiel.

Stephen Evans – Track

Another Gee-Gee to claim a medal for U Sports last season is fifth-year track runner Stephen Evans.

In 2018, Evans took home a silver medal at both the OUA and national levels in the 600 m category. On top of that, he has the Gee-Gees record for the 600 m with a time of 1:18:30.

He’ll be looking to rack up more medals at the OUA and U Sports championships this year.