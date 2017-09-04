Some classes to begin end of September, continue through winter break

The University of Ottawa recently announced that they will be delaying the start of classes by at least a week due to the unfinished construction around campus.

While the first day of school is now set to begin Sept. 13, students whose primary faculty buildings are affected by the construction will start their courses even later, at the end of September. This delay will result in classes continuing over the winter break, with exams taking place in early January.

“We made a promise to students that we would have construction finished by the time school started in September, and this is not a university that fails its students,” said U of O president Jacques Frémont, while shifting uncomfortably at a desk made of stacked two-by-fours.

University admin and professors are currently busy clearing away construction sites, while staff from campus facilities are working through the night to finish by the end of September. Some reports suggest that any debris or remaining equipment at the sites are being hidden away in vacant rooms around campus, including classrooms. The items being tucked away include everything from power tools to planks of wood.

“I don’t know why but there was a small axe and a power saw in the campus bookstore while I was shopping for course materials,” said third-year biology student Amy Blue. “I think the saw was actually plugged in and on.”

To deal with any open holes in classroom walls, the U of O is doing what countless students have before, and will be covering them up with posters. “I’m confident that this map of Westeros will fit in nicely with this geography room,” said Frémont “I wish it didn’t have the Baratheon crest on it though.” The president was later seen running around campus with a large pile of posters of black and white cityscapes, Banksy pictures, and scenes from popular television shows.

Students who are vocal about the inconveniences caused by the construction have been asked by the administration to remember that the U of O only took over the keys to the property 150 years ago. “We just haven’t found the time for our big IKEA run and even when we do get out there every path just leads back to home office,” said head of decorating Dwight Anvil.

The finished construction promises to be a welcome improvement to campus, but that won’t be much comfort to students forced to attend classes in December. Until it’s done there’s nothing to do but wait out the construction, and avoid running into any saws.