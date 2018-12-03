The protest was one of many across the province, in the wake of a series of cuts by the Ford government to Franco-Ontarian institutions that the party claims are necessary for austerity.
The protest was one of many across the province, in the wake of a series of cuts by the Ford government to Franco-Ontarian institutions that the party claims are necessary for austerity.
Wandure, aims to connect travellers to experiences run by local hosts while providing savvy hobbyists and tour guides with an opportunity to profit off their unique skills.
In August, the U of O’s Refugee Hub launched a fund of $3.5 million for potential donors, which secured 150 sponsor groups across 49 provinces.
The nationalist Law and Justice party — which the PLAD aligns itself with — passed a bill in February that made it illegal to claim Poland had any official role in the Holocaust, punishable by a fine and up to three years in prison. Although the law was quickly met with challenges from constitutional courts and the international community, it demonstrates the party’s hardline policy on defending Poland’s historical reputation.
Coming in December, the U of O will host a co-op student fair where students can pitch business seminars and connect with industry experts at the Kanata North technology park.
The federal labour relations board says a former public servant and University of Ottawa graduate was wrongfully terminated for working as a teaching assistant at the university while on sick leave for an anxiety disorder.
On Nov. 15, Feringa lectured on the Art of Building Small, presented by the U of O’s New Horizons Lecture series. The lecture was part of a two-day visit to the U of O, which explored Feringa’s award-winning research in the realms of synthetic and physical organic chemistry, molecular machines, and light-directed smart drugs.
The City’s voter turnout increased by three points from the 2014 municipal election, at 42 per cent.
The curriculum change is the reason Evans decided to run for school trustee after losing as Ottawa-Vanier’s NDP candidate in the provincial election.
A formal complaint with the Ottawa Police Services (OPS) has been made by a resident of Barrhaven on Sept. 15 against Hadi Wess, former Student Federation of the University of Ottawa (SFUO) president, who is currently running for city council in Ward 3, Barrhaven. Wess denies the allegations and the existence of a police report.