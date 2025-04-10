A Conversation with Co-Owner of Compact Music

Arts

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ian Boyd highlights the importance of students to their independent store in the Glebe

On March 29, I found myself in the back of Compact Music, a record playing over the speakers. As a student, it’s become a familiar spot for my peers and I. On my last visit, I wound up happily agreeing to interview the owners. Compact Music has a vast selection of music, from records to CDs, for everyone of all ages. During my time talking to one of the owners, Ian Boyd, we chatted about the student experience and influence at their store.

Located at 785 Bank Street in the Glebe (you might know the bright yellow sign), Compact Music is an independent music store and is co-owned by brothers Ian and James Boyd. If you’ve stopped by, you might recognize the two owners by their friendly and easy to talk to demeanor. They have been in business for 48 years and have 22,000 new and used albums available to browse and purchase. Safe to say, they know their stuff.

After talking to local regulars, Ian Boyd stepped away from his spot behind the cash to chat with me. When asked the importance of the business in his life, he passionately expressed “This is everything to me. I mean, I love my job. I’ve been fortunate to do what I want to do in life.” When talking to Ian, it is clear that he is excited and grateful for his store. This energy translates into the inviting atmosphere of the store, which he emphasized that is always welcoming of students as they are a core music consumer. “We welcome them [students] with open arms.”

Though he casually highlighted his extensive and impressive music knowledge, specifically Springsteen, he was quick to compliment the work and influence of their student employee. He expressed that they’re incredibly lucky to have her as having a younger employee helps reflect younger demographics in the inventory provided to consumers. This is something that I have noticed at every visit to this store; it’s common to find Noah Kahan, Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Big Thief mixed between Fleetwood Mac, Deftones, Metallica and Electric Light Orchestra.

If any of that isn’t for you, you can request specific music. The most recent request (likely influenced by students) is Doechii, which will be available in-store soon! Making a request is super easy, either ask at the cash or give them a call at (613)-233-8922.

Throughout the conversation, people of all ages took their time to sort through each section of music in the store as a record continued to spin at the front cash. Considering the large amount of music available in the store, how can one pick what to take home? Ian Boyd also couldn’t pick an album to recommend, but suggested these few artists to students who want to visit the store in the future: Fontaines D.C., Sam Fender and even Chappell Roan. But, he emphasized that “It’s just got to speak to me, just like it has to speak to you, you know, and to this person and to that person. And if it does, then it’s exciting for them.” Considering the high volume of selection at Compact Music, I’m sure you’ll be able to find what’s best for you!

Influenced by many different demographics, Compact Music is a perfect place to shop local in Ottawa when looking for your next record or CD. It’s an inviting atmosphere that can’t be beat by the big box stores. Ian and James Boyd are knowledgeable and happy to help students with recommendations and requests. To students who aren’t sure what to listen to next, stop by Compact Music to see who your next musical influence will be!

Author Annabel Holman

Share this: Tweet



Email

