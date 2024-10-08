Adda Night: UOBSA brings culture, laughter, and community together

Arts

A night of vibrant colors, spicy fuchka, and heartwarming nostalgia — Adda Night offered a taste of home for everyone at the U of O.

An evening filled with laughter, vibrant colors, friendly competition, and the comforting smell of beloved snacks. That’s what the Bangladeshi Students’ Association (BSA) brought to the U of O’s Adda Night—a celebration of culture, connection, and fun. In Bengali, “adda” means gathering for casual conversation with friends, sharing stories, laughter, and the simple joys of being together. And that’s exactly what this event captured.

Adda Night was not just a Bangladeshi event, it welcomed everyone. Students from all over South Asia and beyond joined in, making it a multicultural space where anyone could feel at home. In today’s world, where places to unwind are becoming rarer, Adda Night offers something we all crave—a welcoming third space, outside of our rooms and classes, to just relax and be ourselves.

As a Bengali living in Canada, events like these mean everything to me. There’s a distance between who I am now and the roots I left behind, and sometimes it feels hard to hold on. But at Adda Night, that changed. I wore a colorful shalwar kameez, the kind my mom wore back home during festivals, and when I walked in, it felt like stepping into a familiar world. The warmth, the shared culture, the friendly faces—it all made me feel like a piece of home was right here at the U of O. Seeing others in their traditional clothes—saris, kurtas, shalwar suits—brought a sense of belonging that was comforting.

The event had all the ingredients of a fun night: games, competitions, and lots of laughter. One highlight was the fuchka-eating contest. For those who don’t know, fuchka, also known as pani puri or golgappa, are crispy, hollow spheres filled with spicy potatoes and tangy tamarind water. They’re street food legends in Bangladesh, and the contest was just as chaotic as you’d expect. Cheering, teary eyes from the spice, and pure joy filled the room—it was like a piece of Dhaka right there in Ottawa.

We also played games that took me straight back to my childhood. Musical chairs was hilarious—people scrambling and diving for seats brought laughter that felt genuine and freeing. Then there were classic board games like Ludo and carrom, which I used to play with my cousins back home. For a moment, it was like we’d all gone back in time, sitting on my grandmother’s veranda, laughing and bonding.

But Adda Night wasn’t just about nostalgia; it was about community. The BSA does more than just host events—they create a place for us to come together, to share our culture, and to support each other. Their Mehndi Night, where students get intricate henna designs for charity, is another example of this. It’s fun and meaningful, blending cultural expression with giving back.

In a university setting where it’s easy to feel disconnected, events like Adda Night remind us that we belong somewhere. It’s thanks to the dedication of the BSA executive team that these events happen—they create spaces where we feel valued and not alone. Adda Night wasn’t just another campus event; it was a moment to break away from the stress of university and feel at home.

Being surrounded by people who share my background—or even those who are just curious and appreciative—was a beautiful reminder that home isn’t just a place. It’s the people, the moments, the laughter, and the community. And that’s exactly what Adda Night brought—a celebration of culture, warmth, and the comfort of belonging.

Author Saba Sheerazi