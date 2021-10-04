Baking with Zofka: Whole wheat focaccia

Arts

A satisfying savoury treat

If you’re looking for a high-fibre twist on the classic Italian flatbread, look no further!

Focaccia is one of the best breads to start out with because it’s basically foolproof. It’s not quite foolproof, but it’s pretty close. One of the easiest mistakes to make is getting spooked about how wet the dough is. Don’t be! You need the whole cup of water for the crumb structure (the placement of the holes in the soft part) to be authentic.

I like a thicker, circular focaccia, but if you disagree, feel free to roll and stretch out the dough before baking. If you’re going to make a rectangle, make sure to let the dough rest for a few minutes in between stretching it out. This will help it hold its shape.

Ingredients

For the dough:

1 1/3 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup warm water

For the seasoning:

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Rosemary and fresh garlic (if desired)

Instructions

In a large bowl, dissolve active dry yeast and sugar in warm water. Wait several minutes: the yeast should have a frothy head. Gradually add in the whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, salt, and olive oil. The dough will be very wet and loose. Add flour until the dough can be scraped out of the bowl and onto your floured work surface. Knead the dough for 10 minutes until it becomes elastic and easier to handle. It should be tacky, but not sticky. Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl covered loosely with plastic wrap. Place a dish towel on top of the plastic wrap and allow the dough to rise at room temperature until it has doubled in size, about 2 hours. If you want to let it rise overnight, put it in the refrigerator. Flip the dough onto your work surface and gently punch it down. Let it rest for 15 minutes. Line a baking sheet or cast-iron skillet with parchment paper. Cover loosely with oiled plastic wrap and set aside to rest for 30 minutes. While the dough is resting, preheat the oven to 450 degrees fahrenheit. Poke holes in the dough with your fingers and cover with olive oil and seasoning of your choice. Bake for 15 minutes at 450 F, then 15 minutes at 400 F. The exterior should be deep gold and crispy. Before serving, let the bread cool. Or don’t. I can never resist cutting into it straight away. Enjoy!