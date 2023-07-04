Bluesfest 2023 preview

Arts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ottawa concert lovers, rejoice!

Bluesfest kicks-off this Thursday, July 6 at LeBreton flats with sets from Shania Twain and BBNO$. With scheduled performances from Mumford and Sons, Death Cab for Cutie, The War on Drugs, Ludacris, Pitbull, Fleet Foxes and so many more, there’s a show for everyone.

Seasoned festival attendees know: your spot in the audience is dependant on when you get there; or tricks we’ll never teach anyone else.

The full festivals schedule can be found at the Ottawa Bluesfest website. I’m excited to experience a Weezer show in person. I’ll use the time to reflect on all of the conversations about Weezer I have tuned out during my time at the Fulcrum.

I’ll also be attending the Ludacris and Mr. worldwide double feature at RBC stage July 15. I have a suspicion I’ll be able to hear the crowd from apartment, but I’ll still take the hearing damage that comes along with being a part of that crowd.

I’m also looking forward to Alan Doyle at 9:30pm on the 9th and Declan McKenna at 9:30pm on the 13th, both on at the River stage.

As of July 3 the forecast is calling for high temperatures from Thursday to Sunday, so remember to put the water stations to use and stay hydrated.

In addition to the five performance spaces the festival grounds will have food vendors, a beer tent, a ferris wheel and a tent for performers’ merchandise.

Bluesfest is a highlight of Ottawa summers and not to be missed. This years lineup is sure to bring out music lovers from across the city and further. You can still get your tickets through the website.

Author Bridget Coady Bridget Coady was the Fulcrum's news editor from spring to fall of 2021. Before that, she was the Fulcrum's staff photographer.