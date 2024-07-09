Bluesfest night three: 50 Cent and Mt. Joy

Arts

50 Cent celebrated his 49th birthday at Bluesfest on Saturday night

On Saturday, July 6, Bluesfest was a vibrant tapestry of musical genres. The diverse lineup of performers made for an enjoyable blend of hip-hop, blues, indie, and with 50 Cent in the mix, some rap.

The evening started with Ottawa’s own rapper and University of Ottawa radio producer, City Fidelia. Fidelia not only did an amazing job at warming up the crowd for Killer Mike and 50 Cent, but he also hyped up his hometown, Ottawa, with a rap for the city. Even though the crowd was small due to the weather forecast and thunderstorm warning, City Fidelia made an impression on the hip-hop fans who were incredibly invested in his set.

Following was Killer Mike, who was key to the uplifting and energetic vibes that were shown across LeBreton Flats. He not only showcased an amazing performance that left diehard fans over the moon, but he also took the stage and his platform to speak about his own story of becoming a teenage dad and its correlation to sex education, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, which constituitionally protected the right to an abortion..

Additionally, with a heavily male-dominated audience and fanbase, he took the time to deliver a powerful statement about the support of women rather than their objectification, bringing an already powerful performance to another level.

Philadelphia-rooted indie band Mt. Joy received a lot of buzz and surpassed their expectations on the River Stage. Crowds were packed from the stage barricade all the way to the War’s Museum entrance.

Furthermore, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers played at the Barney Danson Theatre and showcased an unusual performance with an accordion, which surprised me. However, it was incredibly interesting and developed a smooth vibe for the festival.

By the end, even with all the weather forecast and a rainstorm that passed through the festival for a little bit, the crowd that eagerly waited for 50 Cent comprised of an estimated 20,000 people. The famous rapper did not hesitate with his birthday celebrations and delivered a slick and newsworthy performance.

There was amazing lighting design, snoke and pyro. An incredible team of dancers uplifted anything that was seen that day. He presented hits such as “In da Club” “Candy Shop,” and “P.I.M.P” while also showing his retro styles, making multiple outfit changes throughout the night — though most included a New York Yankees cap and a remarkable chain.

As expected, day three of Bluesfest was a big hit, and it delivered an amazing experience for those who are hip-hop fans. Additionally, fans wouldn’t complain as they got to celebrate with 50 Cent and enjoy another amazing day at Ottawa’s famous music festival.

Killer Mike performing at Ottawa Bluesfest on July 6, 2024, at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, Canada. Photo: Greg Kolz

Mt. Joy performing at the River Stage on July 6. Photo: Serena Yang

Luigi (City) Fidelia performing at Ottawa Bluesfest on July 6, 2024, at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, Canada. Photo: Greg Kolz

Dwayne Dopsie performing at Ottawa Bluesfest on July 6, 2024, at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, Canada. Photo: Greg Kolz

Author Ana Sofia de la Parra