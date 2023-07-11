Bluesfest night two: PUP and Weezer

Arts

“Ottawa, you have been Weezered”

Toronto punk band PUP took the RBC stage to open Bluesfest for day two. The band’s minimal set design let the music speak for itself, with a Trans flag prominently displayed as the only decor the band brought out with them.

The band expressed their excitement to be opening up for Billy Talent and Weezer, saying that they had dreamed of opening for both of them. Dreams come true at Bluesfest.

The crowd grew throughout the day, but at every size the audience was filled with music lovers excited to see bands they follow or discover new artists.

PUP performs on RBC stage. Image: Bridget Coady

Melo Griffith performs at Bluesfest. Image: Bridget Coady

Digging Roots on SiriusXM stage. Image: Bridget Coady

Those who chose to wander between the multiple stages at 6 p.m. would have been treated to JUNO-winning musical duo Digging Roots at the SiriusXM stage, who had the tent on its feet and chanting for encores; or alternative-rap artist Melo Griffith at the River stage, who wore his Ottawa pride in the form of a Senators jersey while performing for the crowd.

Unfortunately thanks to a full memory card, I missed Billy Talent and all other acts after 7 p.m. sets, but the fans leaving as I got back to the festival grounds looked to have enjoyed themselves.

The Fulcrum has a history with Weezer, so when the meme-ified band’s Summer tour announced a stop in Ottawa for Bluesfest, we knew we had to be there. Granted, this review would be far more in-depth from a former EIC, but I will have to make do.

The tour’s set design of an oversized dashboard fit the theme of a musical summer road trip through the band’s decades of hits. The audience enthusiastically accepted their invitation on this trip, and kept up the energy for the band’s set, erupting into cheers and applause at familiar riffs and joining in for iconic lyrics.

My personal stand-outs from their set included Beverly Hills, Pink Triangle, and The Good Life. Getting Weezered live was a top-ten live music experience for me; here’s hoping the next week of Bluesfest can compete!

