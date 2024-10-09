CityFolk Day Five: With Alejandro Escovedo and Marren Morris

Arts

For the 30th year running, the last night of CityFolk offered music for reflection, for the spirit, and unquestionably healed Ottawa.

The last night of the 30th annual CityFolk festival was a roaring celebration despite Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s cancellation due to illness.

Remaining acts such as Alejandro Escovedo and Marren Morris rocked TD Stage, and wished Jason Isbell a speedy recovery. Both singers originating from Texas, harboured rock and country influences.

Escovedo performed songs from his latest album, Echo Dancing. Featuring rearranged songs from his existing discography, Echo Dancing is a testament to the life cycle of beloved songs. In an interview with NPR Escovedo explained that “Turning a past song inside out leads to discovery of new ideas you might not have understood. The songs never seem to be complete. They are always evolving.”

In his song “Bury Me” Escovedo sings “If I should for before 43”. At 73 years old, Escovedo still commanded the stage outfitted in a vest, fedora and sunglasses.

Rolling from one song into another, the band executed catchy riffs, thrilling bass and distorted vocals.

These reimagined songs, however, have retained their punk soul. Having previously played with The Nuns, who opened for the Sex Pistols, Escovedo also remains punk.

This can be seen in his politics. For example, in his song “Silver City” Escovedo addresses “family separations, tear-gassing, and racism-by-tweet unleashed upon migrants and asylum seekers at the US-Mexican border by [Donal Trump]”.

“Silver City” evokes punk politics even if the music genre isn’t what the mainstream would consider ‘punk’. Punk music was born in a time of revolution and encouraged listeners to question the status-quo. That is to say, you cannot have punk music without punk politics.

When the sun has set and people sporting cowboy hats start rolling in, it is clear Maren Morris is about to take the stage. The Texan singer Morris performed her signature pop-country hybrid for a buzzing Ottawa crowd. Opening with her hit “Girl” with an incredibly controlled and strong voice, Morris later confided in the audience that she was battling a cold. You could never tell.

Morris announced that her night in Ottawa was the last night of a very, very long tour. This suited the theme of her recent album intermission – new beginnings. Discussion themes such as loss, catharsis, sexuality and gratitude with a positive sentiment is sure to be an uplifting listen.

Author Sydney Grenier