CityFolk Day Four: Rising stars and seasoned favourites

Arts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Evening highlights and deep dives into CityFolk performers

This year’s CityFolk Festival once again delivered an unforgettable experience, bringing together an electric mix of talented musicians and performers over five exciting days. From the heart pounding beats to soulful melodies, the festival showcased a diverse range of genres. Making it a must-see event for music lovers of all tastes, the people of Ottawa did not disappoint in showing their love for this annual event.

Day four of the CityFolk Festival was a standout, featuring an array of incredible acts that captivated the crowd from afternoon to late evening. The performances were a perfect blend of energy, emotion, and musical brilliance, making it a day to remember for festival goers.

From rising stars to seasoned favourites, the lineup delivered a diverse musical journey. Here’s a deep dive into some of the festival’s afternoon performers who set the stage for an unforgettable day.

Jamie Fine, one of Ottawa’s own, opened the TD stage with her inspiring spin on hip hop and electric pop. Using music to send messages of self love, acceptance, and personal growth, Fine got the crowd up and vibing with some of her popular songs like “You’re like” and “Ain’t easy”. Adding flavors of her diverse music taste, Covers of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River,” and “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World added another layer of energy to her performance. Leaving the crowd filled with good vibes, Fine continues to set the standard of the ‘spark’ in Ottawa festivals.

Heading over to the plaza, singer- songwriter Almyr Jules gave a heartfelt performance with the melodic blends admired from the 60s and 70s. Giving an outstanding performance of his hits like “Let’s run” and a cover of Allen Stone’s “Give you blue,” Jules left the audience with the nostalgic feels that comes with the beauty of Funk, R&B, and Blues.

Right along the corner, renowned love song writer John Muirhead brought the romantic feels to the Fasken stage. The Toronto-based performer shared his love of the Ottawa people while reflecting on his first performance in the city during 2019. Embracing the beauty in change and growth, Muirhead played some of his most popular songs, “cemetery somewhere,” “this distance,” and “i can sleep anywhere” with beaming joy and passion.

Closing off Fasken stage was none other than Katie Tupper. As she took the stage, her soulful presence immediately captivated the crowd. In between each song, Tupper shared heartfelt stories, revealing how each piece was born from a significant life change or lesson she had experienced. Whether it was the joy of newfound love, the pain of heartbreak, or the quiet moments of self-discovery, every song carried with it a depth of emotion that resonated with the audience. Her words painted a picture of growth and vulnerability while inviting listeners to reflect on their own journeys.

As the final notes of Katie Tupper’s soulful set echoed across the festival grounds, it was clear that CityFolk 2024 had once again delivered a music-filled weekend that will be talked about for months to come. From heart-pumping beats to introspective ballads, the festival showcased the best of Ottawa’s vibrant music scene while welcoming talent from across the country. Whether you came for the headliners or discovered a new artist, there was something for everyone at this year’s event.

Author Elyse Barker