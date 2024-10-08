CityFolk Day Three: Amanda Lowe

Arts

On Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m., a crowd gathered at the Fasken Stage for a performance by musician, Amanda Lowe Warnakulasuriya. Born in Sri Lankha and raised in Prince Edward Island, Lowe moved to Ottawa 12 years ago to attend the University of Ottawa.

After a brief introduction, Lowe dove straight into her musical set, inviting the audience to connect with one another as she shared personal stories that related to her songs. Her openness was refreshing as she let her guard down and encouraged others to do the same. Each song was accompanied by a short personal reflection on its meaning and the stories behind it.

Early in the performance, a book was passed around the audience for people to write messages about what their idea of love feels like or stories for Lowe to read later. Her first few songs, gently accompanied by an electric guitar with a touch of reverb, created a serene atmosphere. Lowe introduced the song “Void” as representing the feeling of emptiness in interactions with someone. Another song, “Breathe,” was explained as a reflection on feeling broken and meeting someone in a similar state, taking a leap of faith to try and make the relationship work.

​​Between each song, Lowe shared intimate, vulnerable stories about her personal life and relationships, fostering a deep connection with her audience through relatable experiences.

Her final song, “You Are Home,” was about figuring out what the concept of home means to each person. Before starting the song, Lowe shared a meaningful message about Indigenous land, reminding the audience to be mindful of where they are in the world and the spaces they occupy. By the end of the song, she had gathered the entire audience into a sing-along with the lyrics, “You are home.”

After the show, Lowe graciously invited me over to the merchandise tent, where I was able to capture an exclusive interview with the artist.

The Fulcrum (TF): Being multi-lingual, how do you incorporate different languages or cultural elements into your music? How does that shape your sound?

Amanda Lowe (AL): I try to write as naturally as possible in English and in French. I’ve been working on Sinhalese…I’ll incorporate the scales of Sinhalese music or Sri Lankan music…I try to incorporate however the emotion makes me feel the words that come up first are the words that I’ll leave the song with.

TF: You’re known for creating a warm and inclusive energy during your performances. How do you connect with your audience on a deeper level?

AL: I think just talking about things that are not talked about often, I want to make that comfortable to talk about, grief, heartbreak and love, and also things that are happening in the world.

TF: What has been the most rewarding moment in your musical journey so far?

AL: Connecting with all the different types of people. I’ve been lucky to tour in the UK and across Canada, and each time, the places are beautiful, the stages are great, but it’s always the people that I’ve been away with. I share so much of myself on stage and to hear their stories back, specifically about grief. I think that’s been the best, the stories of grief, where we’re all healing together. It is life changing for me.

TF: Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations that you’re excited about?

AL: I have a full length project coming out in 2025, called “Islands of Death and Love.” It’ll be in three parts, like islands. It’s been a couple years in the making. It’s a lot of different types of stories. Once again, I’m heavily focused on trauma and grief and a kind of collective future feeling. And then I have other little projects coming up that I’ll maybe release.

Amanda Lowe Warnakulasuriya’s performance at the Fasken Stage was a heartfelt mix of personal stories and calming melodies that truly drew the audience in. Her openness and willingness to share her own experiences made everyone feel connected, creating a warm and inclusive space. With her upcoming project, Islands of Death and Love, set for release in 2025, Lowe is set to dive even deeper into themes of trauma, grief, and healing, continuing to build meaningful connections with her listeners.

