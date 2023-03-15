Downtown Ottawa’s St. Patrick’s Day lineup 2023

Arts

Look no further for somewhere to get a green beer in Ottawa

What we’re not talking about: the current weather forecast for March 17 (cold and snowing).

What we are talking about: the coolest events happening in Ottawa for St. Patrick’s Day.

In the ByWard Market, the usual student hot spots are gearing up for their come-back year after three years of celebrations under COVID-19 guidelines. Closer to the U of O, Father & Sons has guaranteed green drinks and teased a potential DJ appearance.

Heart and Crown will be filling its five bars (yes, five) with Irish music and dancing all day long.

On the other side of the Market, the Aulde Dubliner & Pour House — and self-proclaimed “classic Irish pub” — promised live music from 11 A.M. to 2 A.M. by three different bands.

Finally in Centretown, another Irish pub, D’Arcy McGee’s, will have bands performing all day, starting as soon as they open their doors at 11:30 A.M.

If you’re looking to head to a club on Friday night, you have a few options.

Palace Nightclub is hosting its own St. Patty’s Day party. They’re bringing in local DJs, as well as two from Toronto and Montreal. Nearby, there will be another party happening at The Show.

A few clubs popular with students have teamed up to put on a bar crawl around the ByWard Market. Stops include SkyLounge, Cornerstone Bar and Grill, Pub 101, and Lowertown Brewery. They noted green beer and drinks will be available at every bar along the way.

Unfortunately, last weekend’s scheduled parade had to be cancelled due to a lack of funding and volunteers — Ottawa hasn’t had a St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2019.

Whatever you do, be safe — and remember to brush up on your Open Alcohol laws.

Author Victoria Drybrough Victoria is the Fulcrum's Arts and Culture editor for 2022-23