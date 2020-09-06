Frosh Fashion 2020: Pandemic back-to-school trends at the U of O

Arts

Alexa and Karlie are ready to head back to school, even if it looks a little different this year. Photo: Bridget Coady/Fulcrum

U of O first-year students are still experimenting with their fashion choices, even for a mostly-digital school year

Our staff photographer, Bridget Coady, and I went for a walk around campus with one goal in mind: spot the biggest trends in first-year fashion at U of O.

Our results weren’t too surprising: mom jeans and ripped jeans are here to stay, right alongside white sneakers and baggy sweatshirts (the 90s are having another moment). But when it comes to 2020’s newest accessory, most people are opting for plain black or blue medical-grade masks (with the occasional pop of colour).

As expected, there was lots of U of O swag all over campus, from masks to sweatshirts to backpacks. Gee-Gee pride doesn’t seem to be dying down!

Here are some of some of the best outfits we found during residence move-in:

Photo: Bridget Coady/Fulcrum

Bryce, Communications

We stepped outside the Faculty of Social Sciences to find Bryce, who’s carrying a sweet Coach fanny pack over his shoulder (do we spy a new trend coming on?!).

Photo: Bridget Coady/Fulcrum

Caleb and Kensley, Public Administration & Politics

We love Kensley’s all-white tracksuit and gold chain, as well as Caleb’s bright hoodie and Nikes, spotted right outside UCU. The Roots bag is also a definite U of O staple!

Photo: Bridget Coady/Fulcrum

Alexa and Karlie, Criminology

Ripped jeans never go out of style, and Alexa and Karlie rock them with a bright windbreaker (90s, anyone?), matching U of O lanyards, and a super-cozy cardigan (we’re pretty excited for fall, too, ngl). Spotted outside 90U.

Bridget Coady/Fulcrum

Nina, Conflict Studies & Human Rights, and Txen, Psychology

First, it wouldn’t be a true back-to-school fashion gallery without Winners (we love a good deal!). Nina’s Adidas bag and Txen’s matching mask-and-crop-top combo are definitely on-trend. Spotted here outside U of O’s Biosciences Complex.

Photo: Bridget Coady/Fulcrum

Kat, Feminist and Gender Studies

Kat thrifted her adorable skirt and had it altered back home in Barrie. She’s paired it here with a daring chunky sneaker and a minimalist white tank top, giving her skirt the full attention it deserves! Big cottagecore vibes, spotted here at the U of O LRT station.

Bridget Coady/Fulcrum

Soumaya, Psychology

Soumaya’s outfit definitely reminds us of Billie Eilish and we are living for it. We love how she matched the logo of her top to her Nikes, and the plain white pants and black mask pull everything together. Spotted near CRX.