George Clinton lights up 2024 Ottawa Jazz Festival

PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC REFLECTS ON THEIR GREATEST HITS

“WE WANT THE FUNK”, and that they gave at this year’s 2024 Ottawa Jazz Festival. Parliament-Funkadelic, featuring the legendary George Clinton, electrified the stage on June 22 and delivered a performance that left the audience in awe.

The iconic band, known for their groundbreaking contributions to funk music, brought their unique blend of psychedelic rock, soul, and funk to the festival, creating an unforgettable night.

Clinton, the mastermind behind the ensemble, proved how time is an illusion while he led the group with the same energy and charisma that have defined his career for decades.

The crowd was treated to a musical journey through P-Funk’s greatest hits, with each song showcasing the band’s exceptional musicianship and Clinton’s magnetic stage presence.

As the night progressed, both longtime members and fresh faces of Parliament-Funkadelic took to the stage, seamlessly blending their talents to perform some of the band’s greatest hits. Classics like “Flash Light,”Give up the Funk“, and “Atomic Dog” resonated through the air. The dynamic interplay between the generations of artists, highlighted the timeless appeal of Parliament-Funkadelic music.

Speaking with Clinton, it quickly became evident that his passion for music remains as vibrant as ever. In an exclusive interview, Clinton opened up about his illustrious career, reflecting on the profound influence of jazz music on his work.

During the conversation, Clinton eloquently captured the essence of jazz’s impact on his music.

He introduced the topic stating, “Jazz shapes all aspects of our music. It’s everyone’s drive to play jazz. Once you can get to that, you can play anything else. You give a band like Sun Ra; he had many jazz musicians who themselves were amazing workers of art. It’s timeless. Jazz is timeless,” he shared. This perspective illuminated how deeply intertwined jazz is with the DNA of Parliament-Funkadelic’s sound and how it continues to inspire and drive musicians across genres.

Clinton also discussed the evolution of music and how jazz transcends its own boundaries. Influencing various musical styles, He highlighted the seamless integration of jazz elements into hip-hop tracks. In an array of artists, the message and wording of musical genius, Tupac, suggested that the lyrical genius and profound messages of his music would have created a powerful and evocative blend if ever intertwined with jazz. describing his genius and recognition, Clinton stated, “His subject matter could have made him qualified with the music genre. His words of poetry alone would have made a great jazz player. Like ‘The Last Poets’.”.

His detail and attention to the dynamics of soul music only transcended into his performance. With fans filling the park, Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic shared interactive moments of the movement and the group’s signature ad-libs.

Their music paints a vivid picture of the evolution and adaptation that comes with staying true to the core essence of funk and the unity of art.

The allure of funk music transcends time, and experiencing George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic live is a testament to its enduring appeal. Their performances are more than just concerts; they are vibrant celebrations of rhythm, groove, and soul that resonate across generations.

Booking a ticket to witness Clinton’s masterful command of the stage and Parliament-Funkadelic’s infectious energy is not just attending a show, but immersing oneself in a musical journey that spans decades.

Whether a longtime fan or a newcomer to funk, the experience promises to deepen one’s love and appreciation for music.

So from them to you and one fan to another, WE GOTTA HAVE THAT FUNK!!

