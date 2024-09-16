Heart of the City Piano Program: Making Music Accessible to All

Arts

HCPP CLUB TEACHES STUDENTS HOW TO PLAY THE PIANO FOR FREE

Amid the vibrant community of the University of Ottawa, a club is making a transformative impact, one note at a time. The Heart of the City Piano Program (HCPP), originally founded in Saskatchewan in 1995, has a powerful mission: to make music accessible to every child, regardless of their background. HCPP claims to not only teach students an instrument, they also teach them “a means of self-expression, communication and…self-confidence.” The study of music, specifically playing the piano, is a costly endeavor, averaging $60 per hour. HCPP breaks down the financial barrier that keeps a lot of students from getting piano lessons by offering them free lessons within their school. The Ottawa branch of HCPP currently partners with four public schools: Vincent Massey, York Street, Manor Park, and Fielding Drive.

Eden Samson, co-director of the club, told the Fulcrum that the program’s mission is to “gather volunteers to go to elementary schools and teach students how to learn to play the piano for free.” The objective of the HCPP is to enrich musical education for children who might otherwise never have the chance. Samson describes the impact of these lessons: “Many children come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, where music lessons are out of reach. HCPP fills this gap, showing financial situations don’t have to limit their access to the arts.”

The club’s collaboration with the Ottawa Hospital adds another layer of community impact. This partnership allows HCPP volunteers to have the opportunity to perform in hospital settings, bringing music to patients and their families––a beautiful extension of the program’s mission. The heart of HCPP relies on its dedicated volunteers, many of whom are university students, local musicians, and community members, who are passionate about music education.

In addition to its work in public schools and hospitals, HCPP fosters a supportive learning environment for both students and volunteers. Volunteers receive mentorship which equips them with the necessary teaching skills and enhances their personal musical knowledge. The mutual exchange between the students and volunteers ensues a valuable experience for both parties.

The Heart of the City Piano Program addresses financial barriers to provide children with opportunities to explore their musical talents, reaching beyond schools and into hospital settings to demonstrate music’s impact on communities. HCCP is a testament to the power of community, generosity, and the belief that music should be accessible to all.

HCPP is launching a new program offering free piano lessons to students on campus, taught by their volunteers. To get involved, visit their website at https://heartofthecityottawa.weebly.com/.

